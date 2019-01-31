Destination retailer American Girl said Thursday it will close its store at the Mall of America along with a location in Boston when their leases expire on March 20.

Both stores opened in November 2008.

The closure will affect 15 full-time and 31 part-time employees at the Mall of America.

“It has been our privilege to serve these communities for more than a decade, and we thank our loyal customers for their patronage and look forward to continuing our valued relationship with them,” Wade Opland, vice president of retail for American Girl, said in a statement. “While decisions that impact our associates, our customers, and the community are always difficult, the closures are a necessary step to improve the overall health of our business and reinvest in key areas of growth.”

American Girl has 17 other stores across the country.

This is the second major retailer to announce its departure from the Mall of America in recent months. Sears, which is liquidating hundreds of stores, announced in December it would leave its longtime anchor spot on the mall’s north end.