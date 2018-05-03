Local and state officials gathered at Amazon’s new offices in the North Loop Wednesday to celebrate the online retailer’s plan to add 200 more jobs to its Minneapolis tech office, where it already employs about 150 people who work on transportation technology, delivery services and Amazon web services.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said that Minnesota is also proud to be home to the headquarters of Target and Best Buy.

“But we also know that Amazon is spreading its wings across the country and hiring great people and we are a great state for a highly qualified workforce,” Klobuchar said.

This week, Seattle-based Amazon also announced it would add thousands of jobs at its tech offices in Vancouver and Boston.

Ari Silkey, general manager of Amazon’s Minneapolis office, said that computer science programs at area universities as well as the strong innovation environment in the Twin Cities have created a rich pool of talent to recruit from.

“There’s also a lot of new startups being built and grown here,” he said. “That kind of culture cultivates the right kind of employees that tend to be good for Amazon.”