Many retailers announce Black Friday sales in July or any other spring and summer month but the only one that's really giving Black Friday a run for the billions spent on that day is Amazon Prime Day. Last year Black Friday sales totaled about $717 billion compared to Amazon's Prime's estimated $4 billion in sales.

In 2019, Amazon has expanded the event over two days, July 15-16 with a promised 1 million deals, Last year the event was extended to 36 hours after its site crashed.

Three weeks before Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has released one early bird deal. The Toshiba HD 43" Fire TV Smart Edition for $180 (reg. $300) is being advertised as available in limited quantities through June 30, Find the Tv by logging into your Amazon Prime account and go to www.amazon.com/primeday. Its members can look for savings on its products, Whole Foods items, new product launches and entertainment options.

Consumers can expect a competitive blitz with retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's and Macy's promising deals of their own minus the membership fee required by Amazon. Target is promising more discounts on a larger number of items. RetailMeNot expects more than 250 retailers to participate.

Even eBay is getting involved this year, calling its July 15 event a "Crash Sale," a dig at Amazon's website malfunction during last year's sale, EBay will discount brands such as LG, Apple, Samsung and KitchenAid 50% on July 15. It will also run sales July 1-7 (stand mixers, cookware, robotic vacuums, camping gear, and outdoor toys),

Not a prime member yet? Start a free 30 day trial at Amazon.com/primeday.