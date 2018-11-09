Metal’s great “Number of the Beast” makers apparently have the Twin Cities’ number again.

After making Minnesota fans wait 16 years for a show, Iron Maiden is already coming back to Xcel Energy Center again Aug. 26, just two years since the British band made its triumphant local return at the St. Paul hockey arena. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., with pre-sale options starting Tuesday. The promoter, Live Nation, once again did not provide ticket prices to fans in its announcement.

The Monday night show – which falls during the Minnesota State Fair (and would’ve been a blast at the grandstand!) -- comes about halfway through the North American leg of Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast Tour, reportedly based on their new mobile video game of the same name and said to be the group’s “biggest production ever,” which is really a bold claim. Let’s hope it’s true.