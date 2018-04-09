Twin Cities Business has a stylish new leader. Mpls. St. Paul Magazine’s longtime shopping and style editor Allison Kaplan has been named editor-in-chief of the local business publication.

Kaplan is the first female to hold the position. She replaces Dale Kurschner, who has led the magazine since 2010.

“I’ve had the benefit of working right down the hall from TCB during my eight years with sister publication Mpls. St. Paul, so I know how lucky I am to be joining the most talented team of business reporters in town,” Kaplan wrote in a Letter from the Editor in Twin Cities Business on Monday.

A Minnesota native, Kaplan is well-known for her popular “Ali Shops” blog and weekly radio show, Shop Girls, on myTalk107.1. She also is a frequent guest on other radio and local news programs and previously was a columnist for the Pioneer Press.

Gary Johnson, president of MSP Communications, said Kaplan’s “impressive experience and integrity as both a journalist and an entrepreneur are a perfect match for the transformative vision we have for Twin Cities Business.”

As editor-in-chief, one of Kaplan’s priorities will be to increase online traffic and social media engagement. She said to “expect more real-time business news from tcbmag.com and an expanded presence across social channels as we go where the readers are, and where business is heading.”

Though her final column in Mpls. St. Paul Magazine will run in the May issue, she will continue to be a contributing editor and write about retail and more at tcbmag.com. “Blogging is in my DNA,” she said. Her radio show will also remain.

“Shop Girls has always been a fusion of lifestyle and industry as we talk not only about trends but the business of fashion, along with retail, marketing, technology, startups, and more,” she said. “Those interests carry over to my new job. Plus, my co-host, aka my mother, wouldn’t let me quit!”

As for who will fill her chic shoes at Mpls. St. Paul Magazine, the answer to that question is Madeline Nachbar, previously an editorial stylist for MSP Communications. Kaplan said the local shopping and fashion scene “will be in great hands” with Nachbar, who will start April 29.

Kaplan said leaving her post as style editor means she will miss “being able to justify shopping all the time. I’ve loved being out in the stores, meeting designers and boutique owners, working on photo shoots, attending fashion shows and helping to produce the annual Fashionopolis fall fashion show.”

But don’t worry, “you can be sure I’ll continue to carry my reporter’s notepad in a stylish pocketbook,” said Kaplan.