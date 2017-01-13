A Mille Lacs County deputy fatally shot an alleged intruder who was pointing his weapon at several witnesses inside a Vineland home Thursday night, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, four men broke into a home at 17640 Ookweman Loop in Vineland, located southwest of Lake Mille Lacs, with plans to rob it, the Minnesota Department of Safety said in a news release. Three of the men wore masks and one carried a sawed-off shotgun.

According to the news release, there were more than a dozen people inside the home at the time of the attempted robbery and several of them were assaulted by the men. One intruder fired his weapon at least once, but no one was injured by that gunfire.

Several people inside the home fled into a back bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911.

As three deputies from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, two of the four intruders were exiting the home and were then arrested.

One of the deputies entered the home and found the third intruder in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at several people.

Deputy Daniel Mott fired his weapon, fatally shooting the man after he refused to drop the shotgun. The man has been identified as Jamison Christopher Anderson, 20, of Vineland.

The fourth intruder was arrested without incident.

Mott, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years, has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Authorities said one of the people injured during the home invasion was treated at the scene.

The three suspects were booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail on assault, burglary and robbery charges.

Authorities said there is no body-worn camera or other video of the incident. When the officer involved shooting investigation is complete, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will turn its findings over to the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department are investigating the home invasion and assaults.

