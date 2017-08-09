The lineup of speakers for the Loft Literary Center’s conference on writing for children was stellar. William Alexander, winner of a National Book Award. Kelly Barnhill, winner of the John Newbery Medal. Phyllis Root, author of more than 40 books for children. And 19 others.

But every writer who agreed to speak was white. And so, just days after announcing the conference, the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis changed its mind and canceled the Oct. 20-21 event.

“We have set a goal for ourselves to be inclusive and to work toward equity, and we didn’t think that presenting an entire conference without a single instructor of color would live up to that mission,” said Britt Udesen, executive director of the Loft.

Complaints from some members of the public — Udesen declined to say how many, or who — helped prompt the decision to cancel.

“We made a mistake,” she said. “We were working really hard to be inclusive. We had in our back pocket that a few people were going to come through at the last minute, and then they didn’t. It’s MEA [teachers’ conference] weekend, so a lot of local writers were unavailable, or a lot of them had just recently taught with us and they thought it would be repetitive. We were having trouble filling in writers of color, and at the last minute it didn’t work out.”

The Loft has hosted the Children’s and Young Adult Literature (CYA) Conference since 2003, initially every year, and more recently bi-annually. Tickets went on sale July 26, and the cancellation came less than two weeks later, via Facebook.

The reaction to the Facebook post was minimal — just seven comments — and mixed.

“Thank you for setting and being committed to high standards for the organization,” one person wrote. “This is one of the reasons I’m proud to be a member.”

“Anything but courageous, this,” wrote another. “I cannot go on supporting an entity that will bow so readily to a subjective, elitist determination of what is right, just and ‘correct.’ You may go on censoring what should be heard, Loft, but you’ll do so without my modest monetary contributions.”

It seemed to echo the divided reactions that followed Walker Art Center’s decision earlier this summer to dismantle the controversial sculpture “Scaffold” after public complaints.

That controversy did not figure into this decision, Udesen said. “ ‘Scaffold’ is certainly a thing we have talked about a lot on our staff,” she said, but in this case “we were thinking specifically about our community. It’s really important in this moment in the history of CYA literature to include voices of people of color and marginalized communities. We can’t control who takes our classes. But we can control whose voices we put on stage.”

A dwindling interest in the conference also helped prompt the decision. Udesen said that in the past few years attendance at the conference had dropped, and only 13 people had registered for this year’s event.

The conference’s keynote event — a discussion with Barnhill and Anne Ursu, moderated by Alexander — will still go on. And those 13 people, Udesen said, will get free tickets.