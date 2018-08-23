Drivers heading to the Minnesota State Fair take note. All 22 park and rides lots offering free shuttle service to the fair are full, according to fair officials.

The lots filled up by 11:30 a.m. and will reopen as space becomes available.

A huge turn out on opening day has made getting to the fair a challenge.

Traffic jams formed along Snelling Avenue, Larpenteur Avenue, Cleveland Avenue and Fairview Avenue early Thursday and by midmorning gridlock had not eased.

Believe me I usually would have but I was supposed to start working security at 9am so I didn’t really have a choice. Left my house at 7:45 in Champlin and am still in traffic — Niki (@Nikix16) August 23, 2018

A number of the fair's park and ride lots had already filled up by 10:30 a.m. Among them are the Gathering Place, Grace Church Roseville, Roseville High School, Bethel University, St. Christopher's, Calvary Church Roseville, New Life Presbyterian, Wilder Foundation, St. Rose of Lima Church, the Ford Plant in St. Paul, Gloria Dei Church, University of Minnesota Victory Lot and No. 37, and New Life Presbyterian Church.

High demand has put a strain on buses and have led to long waits at some lots.

We are aware of the issues this morning with parking and buses. We are working as hard as we can to get traffic and buses moving. Thank you for your patience. — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 23, 2018

Metro Transit has 50 buses deployed to serve its suburban park and rides, but heavy demand has led to long lines at some stations, including the 95th Avenue Park and Ride in Blaine, Bottineau Boulevard and Maplewood Mall. The Cottage Grove park and ride is maxed out and closed and fairgoers were being directed to Signal Hills.

@MetroTransitMN bus wait time for @mnstatefair 75 minutes so far. Currently no buses, 1,000 people in line at Bottineau Blvd ParkNRide. #arewehavingfunyet — brendanloughrey (@brendanloughrey) August 23, 2018

I’ve taken the bus to the fair my whole life but the lines are insane. No way I’m waiting 2 hours to get on a bus.... Very disappointing @MetroTransitMN — Katie Thompson (@katiejuststop) August 23, 2018