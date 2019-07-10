GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joey Gallo, AL
The seventh-inning solo home run by the Texas Rangers outfielder proved to be the game-winner, giving the AL a 4-1 lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
14-3 AL record over the past 17 All-Star games, including the past seven.
3 Consecutive strikeouts for Shane Bieber in the fifth inning, the first Cleveland All-Star ever to strike out the side.
16 Strikeouts for AL pitchers. Bieber, Lance Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each struck out three batters.
STAFF REPORTS
