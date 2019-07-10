GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Joey Gallo, AL

The seventh-inning solo home run by the Texas Rangers outfielder proved to be the game-winner, giving the AL a 4-1 lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

14-3 AL record over the past 17 All-Star games, including the past seven.

3 Consecutive strikeouts for Shane Bieber in the fifth inning, the first Cleveland All-Star ever to strike out the side.

16 Strikeouts for AL pitchers. Bieber, Lance Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each struck out three batters.

