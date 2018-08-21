All traffic lanes will remain open on the St. Croix River bridge as crews make repairs to a storm sewer pipe on the Wisconsin bluff.

Plans originally had called for a lane closure on the bridge during the repairs, which were set to begin Monday. Instead, the work has been delayed until Aug. 27.

Crews will work from land, accessing the location of the damaged sewer pipe from the Wisconsin Hwy. 35 overpass.

A barge moored beneath the bridge will allow crews to place riprap to repair the river's eastern shoreline.

"This way is more efficient and cost-effective," said Kent Barnard, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "There will be virtually no effect on traffic."

The pipe, on the Wisconsin side of the bridge, was damaged during a heavy rainstorm at the end of June. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation made temporary repairs until a more permanent solution could be identified.

All work is expected to be completed by late September.

Mara Klecker