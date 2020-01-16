Temperatures below zero permeated the state Thursday morning ahead of potential double-digit snowfall in the Twin Cities, other parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

People across the metro trudged to work or classes under deceptively sunny temperatures of 8-below and colder. It was made all the worse by stinging northwest winds that felt like minus-30, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Other parts of the state were far colder: minus-33 in Fosston way up in northwestern Minnesota. Nowhere in Minnesota could the NWS find a temperature above zero. Winona in far southeastern Minnesota came the closest at 2-below zero.

This cold snap has a short shelf life, according to the latest weather service forecast for the Twin Cities, but there's a price: highs Friday and Saturday in the lower 20s will be accompanied by anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow spread over those two days along with wind gusts of at least 35 miles per hour.

"Confidence remains high in a winter storm bringing widespread accumulating snow and gusty winds to the region Friday through Saturday," reads the latest forecast from the NWS.

Xcel Energy, the state's dominant provider of electricity, said it has hundreds of employees on standby ready to restore service should the snowfall do a number on power lines.

Water vapor rises Thursday morning from the Mississippi River near the Hennepin Ave. Bridge in Minneapolis, as seen from West River Pkwy.

"The heavy snow and wind predicted this weekend can cause power outages," the utility said in a statement.

And even though the snow should taper off come Saturday, the weather service forecast spells out that "gusty northwest winds will likely lead to blowing and drifting snow ... and the potential for blizzard or near-blizzard conditions across western and southern Minnesota."

The Duluth area is in line for much the same as the Twin Cities, with snowfall predictions from the NWS ranging from 5 to 10 inches and wind gusts nearing 40 mph.

St. Louis County plow drivers and other striking public works employees returned to the picket lines outside Duluth, Hibbing, Ely and elsewhere Thursday amid the ominous snow prediction and dangerous windchills. The county is tapping supervisors and licensed operators from other departments to plow during the strike.

A snow-free break for the metro is expected for several days afterward starting Sunday, but that's when temperatures resume their below-normal posture.