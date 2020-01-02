'Foresight: 20 Years of Mitakuye Oyasin'

All My Relations Gallery celebrates 20 years of showcasing contemporary Native artists with this beautiful group show of alumni. The title of this exhibition is the Dakota name of the space, founded by Shirlee Stone. Standouts include two square-shaped paintings by Jim Denomie that poke fun at settler/colonial mentality through imagined conversations between a Native person and a "cowboy," and Graci Horne's video/installation "Grandmother's Prayer," an examination of Below the video projection, three painted animal skulls that spell out the words "End rape culture" confront viewers. Each artwork has a label listing past All My Relations exhibitions that the artist has been a part of. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9-6 Sat. Ends Feb. 2. 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Free. 612-235-4970 or allmyrelationsarts.com)

Alicia Eler