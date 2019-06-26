Difference-maker

WALT WIETZKE

Cretin-Derham Hall wrestling

Why he won: A volunteer coach in the Raiders wrestling program for more than 35 years and also a Lutheran minister, Wietzke has mentored countless student-athletes with resilience, dedication and perseverance. In 2014 an arson fire severely damaged his church office in St. Paul. The next day he came to wrestling practice “and spoke with our wrestlers about doing the right thing, even when it is difficult, and how to get through adversity with the help of your support network,” athletic director Phil Archer wrote. “He has never expected any kind of repayment, but continues to give of his time, talent, and wisdom.”

What he said: “I’m really humbled by the fact that all these years somewhat being behind the scenes, it says something about how the effect that you’ve had on so many other people.”