All-Metro Sports Awards Class of 2019

Male Athlete of the Year: Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy

Female Athlete of the Year: Chaney Neu, Champlin Park

Boys' Team of the Year: Lakeville North football

Girls' Team of the Year: Hopkins basketball

Boys' Coach of the Year: Matt Cottingham, North Branch hockey

Girls' Coach of the Year: Alexis Gray-Lawson, St. Paul Como Park basketball

Difference-maker Award: Walt Wietzke, Cretin-Derham Hall wrestling

Courage in Competition Award: Luke Bonte, St. Francis football

Student-first Award: LJ Kolodge, Maple Grove girls' soccer

Play of the Year: Keegan James' championship-winning 55-yard goal, Blake boys' soccer

Inside Sports: Twins pound Rays to expand lead in AL Central. C3