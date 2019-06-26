All-Metro Sports Awards Class of 2019
Male Athlete of the Year: Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy
Female Athlete of the Year: Chaney Neu, Champlin Park
Boys' Team of the Year: Lakeville North football
Girls' Team of the Year: Hopkins basketball
Boys' Coach of the Year: Matt Cottingham, North Branch hockey
Girls' Coach of the Year: Alexis Gray-Lawson, St. Paul Como Park basketball
Difference-maker Award: Walt Wietzke, Cretin-Derham Hall wrestling
Courage in Competition Award: Luke Bonte, St. Francis football
Student-first Award: LJ Kolodge, Maple Grove girls' soccer
Play of the Year: Keegan James' championship-winning 55-yard goal, Blake boys' soccer
Inside Sports: Twins pound Rays to expand lead in AL Central. C3
