Boys’ Team of the Year

LAKEVILLE NORTH

Football

Why the Panthers won: A jackhammer offensive line. A dominating defensive line anchored by fabulous and occasionally feuding twin brothers. Playmakers on offense. And a colorful, passionate head coach with a dedicated staff. This is how Lakeville North rose to an undefeated season and the Class 6A championship. The Panthers left no doubt, handing Eden Prairie its first shutout since 2012 in the regular season and prevailing in the Prep Bowl rematch.

What was said: “The motto we had this season is everybody pays,” said coach Brian Vossen. “… Football’s unique. Nobody gets cut. But you have to sacrifice certain things for your body to be a part of the team. What makes it cool is, regardless of what your role is on the team, if you’re willing to make that sacrifice, you’re in the club.”