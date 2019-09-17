Watching the Timberwolves won’t require much effort or memory for cable/satellite subscribers this year. All 82 regular-season games are on Fox Sports North or FSN-Plus, as are preseason games Oct. 13 against Maccabi Haifa and Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee.

The regular season begins Oct. 23 at Brooklyn. A full list of game times can be found here.

Also of note: FSN newcomer Annie Sabo takes over as the host of the “Wolves Live” pregame and postgame show.

Veteran Tom Hanneman, who has been with the Wolves since 1989 has generally hosted those in recent years. Per a news release from FSN, Hanneman “will be contributing to a variety of Wolves programming.”

Sabo worked most recently in Tampa at WFLA, where she helped cover a variety of pro sports. Per an FSN introductory Q&A: Yes, she is the daughter of former MLB player Chris Sabo.

“I get asked about him quite a lot, but he’s such a great dad and has supported me throughout this career,” she said. “And it’s been a fun ride so far and looking forward to the next chapter in this crazy TV journey.”