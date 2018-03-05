All five women competing in this year’s Oscar race for Best Actress avoided what is typically the “must do” interview of the red carpet — a chat with Ryan Seacrest.
Amidst controversy surrounding accusations of sexual misconduct against the busy TV host — which he vehemently denies — his traffic at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater was noticeably lighter this year than most, especially for stars nominated in key categories.
Neither Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”), Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) nor Meryl Streep (“The Post”) graced the E! spot on the Oscar carpet.
Seacrest also declined to walk the red carpet before he began his hosting duties, breaking with his tradition of several years. He did land interviews with nominees like Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) and Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) as well as high-profile presenters and attendees like Tiffany Haddish.
Hours before the carpet commenced, media reports said Seacrest would be afforded a 30 second delay from the network in case he was rejected live by talent, or in the event any would confront him about the scandal on the air. The network denied it, saying no such measures would be taken and the show would be “business as usual.”
Seacrest was put in hot water less than a week ago when his accuser, former stylist Suzie Hardy, came forward with the specifics of a harassment claim she raised with E! owner NBCUniversal last November — including accusations that Seacrest groped her genitals and pressed his erection against her.
A formal investigation from the network said Seacrest was innocent of any accused wrongdoing. His lawyer also said Hardy sought $15 million in exchange for her silence. Hardy hit back and said Seacrest was pushing a “false narrative.”
Read original story All 5 Best Actress Nominees Skip Ryan Seacrest on Oscar Carpet At TheWrap
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.