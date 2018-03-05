Gallery: Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Gal Gadot arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Meryl Streep arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Oscar Isaac arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Greta Gerwig arrives at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Gallery: Danai Gurira arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Maya Rudolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Zendaya arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018.

Gallery: Allison Janney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Betty Gabriel arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Salma Hayek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Rosalie Varda, from left, Agnes Varda, and JR arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Mira Sorvino arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Janet Mock arrives at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Gallery: Whoopi Goldberg, left, and Alex Martin arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Adrian Molina, from left, Darla K. Anderson, Anthony Gonzalez, and Lee Unkrich arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Dee Rees, left, and Sarah M. Broom arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Jason Clarke, from left, Dee Rees, Rob Morgan, and Garrett Hedlund arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Jane Fonda arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Keala Settle arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: St. Vincent arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Mahershala Ali arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Kumail Nanjiani, left, and Emily V. Gordon arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Gina Rodriguez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Lakeith Stanfield arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Christine Lahti arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018.

Gallery: Common arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018.

Gallery: Saoirse Ronan, left, and Laurie Metcalf arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Gallery: Mary J. Blige arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

All five women competing in this year’s Oscar race for Best Actress avoided what is typically the “must do” interview of the red carpet — a chat with Ryan Seacrest.

Amidst controversy surrounding accusations of sexual misconduct against the busy TV host — which he vehemently denies — his traffic at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater was noticeably lighter this year than most, especially for stars nominated in key categories.

Neither Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”), Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) nor Meryl Streep (“The Post”) graced the E! spot on the Oscar carpet.

Seacrest also declined to walk the red carpet before he began his hosting duties, breaking with his tradition of several years. He did land interviews with nominees like Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) and Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) as well as high-profile presenters and attendees like Tiffany Haddish.

Hours before the carpet commenced, media reports said Seacrest would be afforded a 30 second delay from the network in case he was rejected live by talent, or in the event any would confront him about the scandal on the air. The network denied it, saying no such measures would be taken and the show would be “business as usual.”

Seacrest was put in hot water less than a week ago when his accuser, former stylist Suzie Hardy, came forward with the specifics of a harassment claim she raised with E! owner NBCUniversal last November — including accusations that Seacrest groped her genitals and pressed his erection against her.

Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018.

A formal investigation from the network said Seacrest was innocent of any accused wrongdoing. His lawyer also said Hardy sought $15 million in exchange for her silence. Hardy hit back and said Seacrest was pushing a “false narrative.”

