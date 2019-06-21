The Gophers garnered two new commits Thursday evening.

Defensive tackle Ali Saad and strong-side defensive end Gage Keys announced their decisions on Twitter.

Saad is a 6-4, 255-pound Michigan native. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Keys is 6-5, 240 pounds from Ohio. He is ranked as a three-star recruit.

The Gophers 2020 class now stands at 19 members, including 11 added in the past week.