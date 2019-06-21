The Gophers garnered two new commits Thursday evening.
Defensive tackle Ali Saad and strong-side defensive end Gage Keys announced their decisions on Twitter.
100% COMMITTED 〽️��♀️�� #RTB #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/yO7zZEx2PI— Gage Keys�� (@5100keys) June 21, 2019
Saad is a 6-4, 255-pound Michigan native. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.
Keys is 6-5, 240 pounds from Ohio. He is ranked as a three-star recruit.
The Gophers 2020 class now stands at 19 members, including 11 added in the past week.
