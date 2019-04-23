Q: I recently moved from Chicago to Lakeland, Fla., but my PC doesn't always realize it.

Whenever I use Google Maps via the Windows 10 Edge browser, the map shows me a Chicago starting point. And if I do a Google search on "Where am I right now?" the answer is Chicago. This is happening even though I went into the Google Maps settings and changed my home and work locations to Lakeland. But, if I use the Google Chrome browser instead of Edge, I get a Florida map for my home location. What's wrong?

Rex Fermier, Lakeland, Fla.

A: Microsoft's Edge browser and Google's Chrome browser both keep track of your home location, but they get their location data from different places.

Chrome takes its cues from Google Maps. Because you changed your Google Maps home and work locations (other readers can learn how to do it at tinyurl.com/y63gsfb2), Chrome shows you a Florida map centered on Lakeland.

But Edge gets its location data from Windows 10, which maintains a master location setting for many apps. When you view Google Maps in the Edge browser, Edge disregards where Google thinks you are and instead uses your Windows 10 location, which is still set to Chicago.

To make Edge recognize that you're now living in Florida, change your default location in the Windows 10 "Maps" settings (see tinyurl.com/yycd95lk). Doing so will tell Microsoft's Maps and Weather apps, its Cortana digital assistant and the Edge browser that you've moved.

Q: I need to upgrade from Windows 7, but my budget is limited. Can my nine-year-old Dell Inspiron 560 handle Windows 10?

Patty Landis, Minneapolis

A: No, your PC is too old to be updated to Windows 10. That leaves you with two choices:

• Buy a new Windows 10 PC. A Dell Inspiron laptop costs about $280. An Inspiron desktop costs about $400 (and doesn't come with a computer screen, so you'd need to keep the one you have.)

• Buy a refurbished (used) PC. A refurbished HP or Dell desktop with Windows 10 costs $110 to $120 (see tinyurl.com/y4x8dxj5). Refurbished PCs also don't come with a computer screen.

Q: I'm having compatibility problems while using Windows Live Mail on Windows 10, and I can't find any up-to-date information on solving the problem. What should I do?

Andrew Loebl, Knoxville, Tenn.

A: Windows Live Mail has been discontinued, so there are no technical fixes for it. You can either switch to another client e-mail program (one that resides on your PC) or use webmail, in which you access e-mail via your provider's website. In either case, your existing e-mails should be easily accessible.

Other e-mail clients include the "Windows 10 Mail" program you already have (see tinyurl.com/zgmk2oh), the free Mailbird Lite (see tinyurl.com/y2l549lj) and the free Mozilla Thunderbird (see tinyurl.com/y9qyvrkl). To use webmail for your iCloud mail account, go to icloud.com.

