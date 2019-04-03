Q: My wife and I use the same PC, but have separate accounts for websites such as Fitbit or Gmail. Google’s Chrome browser usually saves all the usernames and passwords for our separate accounts, making it easy for either of us to sign in. But Chrome will no longer save both our Facebook usernames and passwords — it only saves the data for one person. How can I fix this?

Tom Madere, LaPlace, La.

A: There have been other complaints about the Chrome browser’s auto-sign-in capability. Try the latest version of the browser to see whether it works better (see tinyurl.com/7ax3dad).

If that doesn’t work, Facebook offers an alternative approach called “account switching.” It’s aimed at two or more people who access different Facebook accounts on the same computer. It only works for those who sign in at Facebook.com instead of using the app.

If two people share a computer, an icon on Facebook.com allows a person signing in to decide which of two Facebook accounts to use. When the first person is finished on Facebook, the second user can take over and, without signing in, switch to the other account. Both Facebook accounts remain open during this process (see tinyurl.com/yyoq93pp).

How does Facebook know which two users share a PC? The firm doesn’t give details, but it probably reads the MAC (media access control) address on your PC’s “network interface card.”

Google offers a slightly different feature for the Chrome browser that works for all websites rather than just for Facebook. You can set up separate profiles for two people in Chrome. Each profile will remember the login data and bookmarks for one person. An icon at the top of the browser lets you switch between the two profiles (see tinyurl.com/y8k84pt3).

Q: I’ve backed up photos from my Android phone to my desktop PC’s hard drive, then failed to delete all those photos from my phone. As a result, each time I back up my phone pictures to the PC, I end up with many duplicate photos on the computer. Is there an easy way to eliminate these duplicates without doing it one-at-a-time?

Kent Olson, Shoreview

A: Yes. There are programs called “duplicate photo finders,” that will automatically review all the photos on your PC and delete the duplicates. Some of these programs will also find other types of duplicated files. Some of the better-known programs are:

• Easy Duplicate Finder: $40, tinyurl.com/y9qldqcs

• Duplicate Photo Finder: free version available, tinyurl.com/ybh6tq77

• VisiPics: free, tinyurl.com/ya8kuvrd

• Duplicate Cleaner: $30, tinyurl.com/mfl56n3.

Q: What app can I use to write letters on my Apple iPad?

Susan Miller, Reading, Pa.

A: There are several iPad apps available, including free versions of Apple Pages (for an overview, see tinyurl.com/y5n7hc98), Google Docs (tinyurl.com/nejn4qp) and Microsoft Word (tinyurl.com/yy5buux4). You can download these or other writing programs (some free, some not) from Apple’s App Store (search for programs by name or search for “word processing”).

E-mail tech questions to steve.j.alexander@gmail.com or write to Tech Q&A, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, ­Minneapolis, MN 55488. Include name, city and telephone number.