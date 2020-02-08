– Alex Woken scored two goals, her 13th and 14th of the season, to lead the No. 4 Gophers over Bemidji State 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of their WCHA series.

"A solid win here tonight," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "[We] managed the puck exceptionally well. Great goaltending from [Sydney] Scobee.

"Even though it was 1-0 going into the third, our team did a real nice job extending that lead and continued to play well defensively."

Woken, a senior from Fargo, put Minnesota (22-5-3, 14-5-2-1 WCHA) ahead at 4 minutes, 10 seconds of the second period. Taylor Heise, deep in the right corner, fed Woken as she drove to the net. She managed to slip the first shot past Lauren Bench.

Almost seven minutes into the third, Woken made it 2-0. The Beavers answered less than two minutes later when Lydia Passolt scored.

Defenseman Madeline Wethington restored the Gophers' two-goal lead with 7:31 left.

And then Emily Oden, who had two assists earlier, got Minnesota's fourth goal with 1:53 left.

Scobee made 15 saves for Minnesota. Bench had 34 stops for Bemidji State (14-4-3, 8-11-2).

This was the Gophers' third win over the Beavers this season; they won 7-1 and 3-0 in mid-November at Ridder Arena.

News Services