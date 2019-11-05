ANAHEIM, Calif. – Goalie Devan Dubnyk is a game shy of 500 for his career, but that milestone appearance isn’t scheduled to come Tuesday in Anaheim.

Backup Alex Stalock is poised to start against the Ducks.

This will be Stalock’s first start since the Wild melted down 6-3 to the Stars in Dallas a week ago. Before then, Stalock posted a 30-save win over the Los Angeles Kings.

“Another opportunity to win a game,” Stalock said. “Obviously, the Dallas game it was bounces that you don’t see, that happen maybe once a game. All of a sudden, three bounces off your own guy into the net is kind of a back breaker. You feel so good about your game for two periods, honestly three periods. It’s just bounces. What are you going to go? Just gotta stay positive, do what I’m doing and give the team a chance.”

The road has been a rough backdrop for the Wild this season, with the team 1-8 through its first nine tests away from Xcel Energy Center. But the group is hopeful this next trip, in California and Arizona, could be the one that starts to help the Wild improve.

“This morning, you saw it in pregame skate, the guys are excited,” Stalock said. “We get out here, [and] the weather’s great. It immediately brings spirits up, which is good because obviously it hasn’t been the start we’ve wanted. But you can look back on this trip at the end of the year and say, ‘Hey, that was kind of what sparked it.’”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Luke Kunin-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

100: Career games for winger Jordan Greenway.

98: Assists for winger Marcus Foligno in his career.

1-2: Record for the Wild vs. Anaheim last season.

7-7: Showing for the Wild in its last 14 trips to Honda Center.

5: Points for center Eric Staal during a four-game point streak.

About the Ducks:

Anaheim is sitting just outside the top 10 in the NHL at 9-6-1. The Ducks have gotten at least a point in four of their last five games, going 3-1-1. Most recently, they were upended 3-2 in overtime by the Blackhawks on Sunday. Through their first eight home games, the Ducks are 6-1-1. Winger Jakob Silfverberg has a team-high 12 points, while center Adam Henrique has the most goals with 8.