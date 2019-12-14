Alex Stalock was idle during the Wild’s last two games, a rare break for the netminder since he’s handled the bulk of the goaltending duties while Devan Dubnyk has been away from the team due to a medical situation with his wife.

But Stalock will be back between the pipes Saturday when the Wild closes out a three-game homestand against the Flyers at Xcel Energy Center.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in there,” Stalock said.

The Wild is 1-0-1 so far at home this week, results that extended the team’s point streak on home ice to 11 games (8-0-3). And continuing this run vs. the Flyers should be a challenge; not only are the Flyers rested, not having played since Wednesday, but Philadelphia has lost only twice in its last eight games.

“They can really skate now,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “They’re not the Broad Street Bullies of old. They’re a fast, fast team, and [coach Alain Vigneault’s] got them playing really well.”

Before taking on the Flyers, the Wild recalled forward Gerald Mayhew from the American Hockey League after returning him to Iowa on Friday – a move that gives the Wild an extra forward for its upcoming road trip.

After this homestand wraps up, the Wild will take off for Chicago where it’ll open a three-game road trip Sunday against the Blackhawks before moving on to Vegas (Tuesday) and Arizona (Thursday).

The Wild is expected to have its entire team on the trip minus defenseman Greg Pateryn, who’s dealing with a lower-body injury.

“We’re staying in the pack,” Boudreau said, “and we would love to be able to put a little string together.”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Ryan Donato-Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Marcus Foligno-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Carson Soucy

Brad Hunt-Brennan Menell

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

99: Career games for winger Luke Kunin.

997: Points for center Eric Staal in his career.

2: Wins for Stalock in two career starts vs. the Flyers.

9-1-4: Record for the Wild over its last 14 games.

1: Goal for center Ryan Donato in each of his past three outings.

About the Flyers:

Philadelphia is off to a solid start to this season, sitting 17-9-5 with 39 points. Although they’ve lost twice in their past three games, the Flyers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 overall. They’re 9-1-5 in one-goal games, and Philadelphia is 11-0-2 when leading after two periods. Winger Travis Konecny has a team-high 11 goals and 28 points. Goalie Carter Hart is 10-6-3 with a .908 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against average.