– After hitting a homer Monday and bashing three doubles Tuesday, Alex Bregman had more for the Twins on Wednesday.

Bregman, homered, doubled and drove in five runs in the Astros' 9-1 victory over the Twins that completed a three-game series sweep.

All six of Bregman's hits in the series went for extra bases — four doubles and two homers — as Twins pitchers could not neutralize him.

Before the game, Twins manager Paul Molitor was asked about Bregman, the swing stylist.

"I like watching good hitters, not so much against us," Molitor said. "He's very calm, doesn't panic, sees the ball a long time. I think there's a lesson to be learned, not that it is for everybody. But he has tremendous bat control, and part of the reason is that he's not afraid to choke up on the bat. Still has power. He's just dangerous."

He launched a two-run homer off Jake Odorizzi in the fourth to open the scoring. It was the first of two two-out, two-run homers given up by Odorizzi (5-10).

Bregman added a bases-clearing double on the eighth.

"We just had trouble containing some of their guys who are extremely hot right now," Molitor said. "Bregman's probably as hot as anybody I've seen for a while in terms of just consistently good at-bats and driving the baseball."

Odorizzi also gave up a two-run homer to Evan Gattis in the fourth inning and ended up being charged with five earned runs over 4⅔ innings. Willians Astudillo's homer in the fifth accounted for the Twins' only run.

Sano update

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano wanted to take batting practice to see how he felt after injuring his left leg Tuesday. The Twins decided to be cautious and nixed the idea.

There is still hope he could be ready to play Friday when the Twins open a three-game series against the Royals.

"[Thursday] is a day off," Sano said. "I'm going to go to the field and work on rehab with [trainer] Tony Leo, get in the water and work my knee. My knee hurts right now, but it is better than [Tuesday]. Hopefully the next day I will go hit in B.P. and see how I feel."

The sight of Sano rolling on the ground in pain, then needing to be carted off Tuesday, was a concerning sight. Sano was concerned, too.

"I got scared because I thought I broke my leg at that moment when I hit the bag," he said. "But, obviously, I didn't."

But it appears he's dodged a bullet and could contribute Friday.

"I think there's a good chance," Molitor said of Sano being available. "Things can change if they go backward for some reason when they get back on the field. Hopefully, him and Rosie will be seeing some baseball action this weekend."

Yes, Eddie Rosario got in some running and took batting practice before Wednesday's game and could return to action Friday as well. Rosario has not played since the Cleveland leg of the road trip because of a sore left quadriceps.

Etc.

•The Twins on Sunday will host a viewing party for the popular online game Fortnite before their game with the Royals. Noted Fortnite player Trevor May will join professional gamers BasicallyIDoWrk and Jordan Fisher on the field around 10 a.m. to play Fortnite, which will be shown on the video board at Target Field. The event is being called, "Fortday with Trevor May." A special ticket to the event will allow fans to enter the ballpark early to watch the event. Mitch Garver will serve as emcee.

•Alex Kirilloff went 5-for-5 on Wednesday as Class A Fort Myers beat Palm Beach 3-1 to win the South Division and advance to the Florida State League championship series. … Rookie league Elizabethton beat Princeton 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Appalachian League Championship for the eighth time since 1989.