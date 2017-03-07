You’d better enjoy Alec Baldwin’s killer Donald Trump impression on “Saturday Night Live” while you can, because it won’t be around for long.

The “Boss Baby” actor told “Extra’s” Mario Lopez that he’d assumed things would settle down once President Trump took office — but in fact, they’ve only escalated and it’s not that funny anymore.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin said in the interview on Monday. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried … that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin Shares Secret of Playing Trump: 'Eyebrow Up, Stick My Face Out' (Video)

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!'” the “SNL” fan favorite said earlier in the interview.

There’s been plenty of talk about whether Baldwin is going to take his Trump impression to Washington, D.C. for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29, but that’s looking doubtful now.

Also Read: Photo of Alec Baldwin's 'SNL' Trump Mistakenly Used Instead of Real POTUS in Newspaper

“I don’t think it’s going to happen, I don’t think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were … I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have,” the actor told Lopez.

“If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

Watch the video.