Aldi is opening more new supermarkets than any other grocery chain in the Twin Cities.

By the end of the year, it will have 70 Minnesota locations, closing in on Cub's 77 stores in Minnesota.

Next month the no-frills, discount supermarket chain will open one in Minneapolis near Uptown at W. 26th St. and Lyndale Avenue S. and one in Richfield in the former Babies 'R' Us location at 900 W. 78th St.

The Richfield store opens Aug. 14 with grand opening activities on Aug. 15. The Minneapolis store opens Aug. 21 with a grand opening on Aug. 22. On grand opening days the offers prizes such as free-produce-for- a-year sweepstakes and gift cards worth $10 to $100 to first 100 shoppers in line when the store opens.

In October, new Aldi stores will debut in Chanhassen and St. Louis Park. November will bring new stores to Blaine on Ulysses St., and one St. Paul location on Sibley and another in Phalen Village.

Aldi has spent more than $34 million in the past two years to open new stores and remodel older, existing locations. Nearly 20 stores have been remodeled.

Its Little Canada store will close for remodeling next week and reopen in Sept. Thirteen more Minnesota stores are on deck to be remodeled in 2020 and beyond.

The Uptown store is part of a mixed-use building called Rex26 with more than 80 apartments in five stories. It will be another in a growing list of mixed use developments with a supermarket. The most recent is Cub's foray into the concept at Hiawatha and 46th in Minneapolis.

Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme and Trader Joe's have multiple mixed-use locations. Aldi has also built stores in apartment complexes in the Minneapolis Lake St. location, Chanhassen and the upcoming Phalen store.