– Albert Pujols raises and lowers his arms like they ride on shock absorbers as he waits for the pitch to arrive. When he gets one he likes, he unfurls a mighty swing. And it’s a swing that will one day take him to Cooperstown.

For now, he will have to settle for the 600 Club. A club he entered in grand style.

On Saturday night, Pujols belted a grand slam off former Angels teammate Ervin Santana to become the ninth member of the 600 home run club and the first to join since Jim Thome did so for the Twins against Detroit on Aug. 15, 2011. He is the first player ever to hit a grand slam for No. 600.

A shaky Santana loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the fourth inning. Pujols, who had walked and struck out in his first two at-bats, was behind in the count 1-2 when Santana left a slider in Pujols’ zone, and the Machine cranked on it.

The ball sailed down the left field line and about five rows into the stands, and the fight was on for the six-figure souvenir.

It happened to be the sixth grand slam hit in the majors on Saturday.

Of his 600 homers, seven have come against the Twins and three have come at Target Field. Among his milestone home runs is No. 200, hit off current Twins reliever Matt Belisle on Sept. 30, 2005 when Belisle pitched for Cincinnati.

Times have changed. A run to such a milestone would be counted down across the country and attract national media attention. Only home and visiting media were present here on the night that Pujols crossed the threshold. Part of the reason is that it’s no longer a rare event. Six members of the club have joined during this era, if you include Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa.

The other reason can’t be ignored. The suspicion created by the Steroid ERA — one that Bonds and Sosa were linked to — also has diminished the achievement. And Alex Rodriguez, sitting at fourth with 696 home runs, has tarnished his image by admitting PED use from 2001 to 2003 and later being suspended 211 games for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

It has taken some of the fun out of watching men try to hit a round ball with a long stick over a fence. But Angels fans didn’t care, as they stood when Pujols came to the plate and screamed as the ball sailed into history.

On Thursday, Twins manager Paul Molitor hoped that Pujols would reach the milestone in a game in which the Twins led 7-1. On Saturday, Pujols’ blast put the Angels ahead 7-1.