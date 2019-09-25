Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken announced Wednesday he is launching a radio show on SiriusXM, marking a return to the public sphere for the former lawmaker who resigned from the Senate in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The weekly “The Al Franken Show” premieres Saturday morning and will touch on topics including politics, entertainment, media and global affairs, according to a news release from SiriusXM.

Franken has a number of public events planned this fall around the debut of the talk show. He will be a guest on Thursday night’s episode of Conan, which will be his first interview on late-night television since he resigned. He also has speaking appearances scheduled in cities across the country. The first event — “An evening with Al Franken” in Portland, Ore. next week — has sold out. In mid-October will be traveling to the Iron Range, where he will be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser hosted by the local DFL Party chapter.

Franken’s radio show is a return to his past life in comedy and political commentary. The former “Saturday Night Live” staff writer hosted an Air America radio program, also called “The Al Franken Show,” for several years before running for office.

The new talk show will be on Sirius XM’s progressive talk channel, 127, and will air at 9 a.m. Saturday. Comedian Chris Rock will be his first guest and future guests include former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comedian Patton Oswalt, according to SiriusXM.

“I’m excited to be back on SiriusXM, which carried my Air America show back in the day,” Franken said in a statement. “Listeners can expect a mix of guests from my comedian friends like Chris Rock, to my political pals like former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, to policy experts on the issues in play in 2020.”

In addition to his own program, Franken will be on SiriusXM’s team that will be covering the 2020 races and events leading up to Election Day.

While the radio show gives Franken a broader platform to reach listeners, he started interviewing similar guests in May for “The Al Franken Podcast” which he posted on his website and YouTube channel.

“When I left the Senate, I said that while I was giving up my seat, I would not give up my voice,” Franken wrote on his website. “ ... Since I left, I’ve had so many folks ask me to re-enter the fray. Fray, here I am!”