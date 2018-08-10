Attorney General Lori Swanson, a leading DFL candidate for governor, is being accused by a former aide of using her elected office to advance her political ambitions.

D’Andre Norman said in an interview Thursday night that Swanson hired him following her election as attorney general in 2006 to a job in the consumer services division. But he said his real job was political handler, alleging that Swanson tasked him with recruiting lawyers and other staff to participate in political activities during the workday.

Norman’s allegations were first published in the online news outlet The Intercept, and they corroborate an earlier report from the publication in which numerous anonymous sources said they felt pressured to do political work for Swanson — and that employees who did so were rewarded for it.

Ben Wogsland, a spokesman for the attorney general, sent the Star Tribune a lengthy statement attacking Norman’s credibility and denying the allegations.

“Any employee of the Attorney General’s Office who chooses to participate in the political process, does so voluntarily on their own personal time and not while ‘on the clock’ for the government,” the statement reads.

“The office does not consider an employee’s participation in the political process, or lack thereof, in determining raises or promotions; rather, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are paid and promoted based solely on merit and their job responsibilities,” Wogsland said in the statement.

Swanson is locked in a tight three-way DFL primary with state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. Rep Tim Walz. Early voting has already begun ahead of the Aug. 14 primary.

Allegations that Swanson has operated a politically charged office are not new. Secretary of State Steve Simon, who is a former DFL lawmaker and was at one time a lawyer in the attorney general’s office, presented allegations to the Legislative Audit Commission in 2008, comprising charges that attorneys were pressured to issue investigative demands without merit; insert unsubstantiated information in an affidavit; give advice that was not in the best interest of a client; find defendants to help the attorney general bring lawsuits; and, post comments favorable to the office and Swanson on the internet during office hours.

Norman, who left the attorney general’s office in 2014 and is now a union organizer, told the Star Tribune that about 80 percent of the work he did was political in nature. He said it was often at the behest of former Attorney General Mike Hatch, who was Swanson’s predecessor and an important political mentor.

Norman said he was asked to remove pro-union materials from office bulletin boards and spy on employees during this period.

He said he recruited others in the office who were willing to do Swanson’s political work, including going to events, stuffing envelopes and making phone calls, all done at the attorney general’s State Capitol office or Hatch’s law firm — but often during office hours.

Wogsland’s statement said Norman “was not hired for political purposes, nor was he paid by the office to be a ‘recruiter.’ His job responsibilities for the state did not include political activities.”