A distracted aide at an Eden Prairie assisted-living center failed to plug in a resident’s heart pump at bedtime, and the resident didn’t live through the night, according to a state investigation released Wednesday.

The death occurred on July 10 at Aging Joyfully, and the state Health Department found the facility at fault because it had no system in place to ensure the pump would keep operating when switched every night from batteries to electricity from an outlet.

Joy Hansen, owner and operator of the facility, said Wednesday she received a copy of the state investigation two days ago, but said, “I haven’t had a chance to think the whole thing through.”

Hansen said her facility, a collection of nine private rooms located near the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Flying Cloud Drive, has complied with health officials’ orders for procedural changes related to the resident’s death. She did not specify what those changes were or say whether any employees were disciplined.

As is practice, the Health Department did not disclose the identity of the resident.

The pump is known as a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD. It is implanted inside a person’s chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. Without the device, the resident had only 10 percent heart function, the investigation revealed.

The device is the same type that has been keeping Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame infielder Rod Carew alive since it was implanted 1½ years ago.

According to the Health Department investigation:

The caregiver was helping the resident into bed for the night when another resident wandered into the room. The aide directed the visitor out, then returned but forgot to plug the heart pump into an outlet for its nightly switch from batteries.

About 1 a.m., another staff member checked the room and saw that the resident was sleeping. But on the next check at 5 a.m., the staff member saw the resident had died, and that the heart pump was not plugged into the electrical outlet and “both batteries were depleted of charge.”

Hansen told investigators that employees are trained on the heart pump’s operation and that its emergency alarm was given its daily test on the morning before the resident died.

However, she acknowledged, there was no procedure to record whenever the device is switched from one power source to another, and there was no requirement for overnight monitoring of the pump’s operation.

The medical examiner’s report noted that the device alarm did go off about 1:30 a.m. to warn of a low battery, but no staff recalled hearing it. The alarm stops sounding once the device stops working or once power is restored.