Overcoming an unexpected delay in a major overhaul and expansion that set back reopening by a couple of months, the Minnesota Children’s Museum finally has a firm date when it can for the first time in several months welcome kids to have fun while learning.

The public will get its first glimpse of the $30 million makeover, which has kept the downtown St. Paul destination closed since December 2015, starting with reservation-only sneak peek days from June 2 to 6, followed by a festive grand opening on June 7. A free-admission day and block party follow on June 17.

Museum operators on W. 7th Street had targeted April for its ta-dah! moment and unveiling of 10 new exhibits, a rooftop terrace, outdoor space, a new cafe and store. However, the vendor fabricating a four-story climbing tower went out of business.

The delay in debuting the museum’s first significant makeover since 1995, when it moved to its current home, allowed officials to find a new company to piece together the Scramble, a spiral slide and a netted catwalk suspended more than 40 feet above the floor.

The new exhibits were designed with older children in mind, museum operators said. For example, the Studio was designed to appeal to children up to 12, where they can tinker with real tools and related materials.

Along with the more entertaining upgrades, the refurbished museum will have an additional elevator, an improved box office, additional room for parking strollers, more bathrooms and an additional skyway-level entrance.

In August 2016, Croix Xavier, far right, of Richmond, Wisconsin, got a kick out of the the car wash.

A museum that is 35 percent larger comes at a price. General admission tickets are rising from $9.95 to $12.95. Admission last increased in 2014. Various annual membership plans cost $129 to $189 and include admission. Previously, member plans started at $99.