After two difficult months, manufacturing across Minnesota and other central states returned to growth in October, outpacing national results that continue to show declining factory conditions for much of the nation, according to a widely watched economic report issued Friday by Creighton University.

Creighton’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index for Minnesota and eight other states rose to 52.6 last month. That was up from 49.1 in September and 49.3 in August.

Minnesota’s October factory index jumped to 51.3, up from 48.4 in September.

Regional results fared better than Friday’s national report by the Institute for Supply Management, which showed U.S. producers at an October index of 48.3.

Because any index below 50 signals economic contraction, economists have worried that late summer and fall regional declines might signal the start of a manufacturing recession.

Friday’s regional numbers brought some relief, but comments by factory heads across the Midwest suggested that difficulties continue.

The Creighton report showed that while employment, sales, and new orders grew in October, exports, imports, inventories, delivery speeds and business confidence remained contracted. The mixed monthly report proved the manufacturing sector is not fully on stable ground.

“For [all of] 2019, the Mid-America economy has been expanding at a pace well below that of the nation,” said Ernie Goss, director of Creighton’s Economic Forecasting Group. “The trade war and the global economic slowdown have cut regional growth to approximately one-half that of the U.S.”

Goss added that October’s survey of regional supply managers indicated that factory growth “is likely to bottom [out] at a positive, but slow rate, in fourth quarter of this year.”

Creighton’s report tracks manufacturing conditions in nine states including Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

About 60% of supply managers reported that U.S. trade tariffs had hiked supply prices, disrupted supply chains and increased overall costs. Still many producers (54%) said they supported short term tariffs, noting that they might eventually help normalize trade conditions long term.

Creighton’s report comes at a time when many multinational manufacturing firms recently issued earnings reports that revealed sales declines, weak demand from China and Germany, troubles with unfavorable currency exchange rates, labor shortages and inflated costs stemming from U.S. trade tariffs. Many companies, including 3M and Ecolab, have focused on cost cutting and efficiency measures to help boost profits.