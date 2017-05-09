Nina Robertson wishes she could talk to her mom, who would know what to do.

After her brother, Chad Robertson, was gunned down by an Amtrak police officer in Chicago last February, it was Candice Hackett’s strength that kept Nina and her siblings from slipping further into despair.

And so it was a cruel irony that, no less than two months after Chad’s death, Hackett, 45, would also fall victim to gun violence — this time outside a north Minneapolis gathering — and once again sending the vulnerable family into a tailspin of grief and anguish.

“It kind of felt unreal,” said Nina, 28. “We were in a denial stage of grief and I think we didn’t fully deal with what had happened and what was going on with Chad.”

The family, still mourning Chad’s death, is no closer to accepting their mother’s, Nina said.

Outwardly, Nina’s demeanor barely changed. She had no time to grieve. Her brothers and sisters needed her. She described trying to “create a space where these kids can have some sense of normalcy,” while hiding her own sorrow.

Candice Hackett with her son Chad Robertson. Hackett died after a Sunday morning shooting. Robertson was shot and killed in February by an Amtrak police officer in Chicago.

“These kids literally do exactly what they see me do,” she said. “I’ve been having to wear a damn mask around here.”

Hackett, who left behind 10 biological children and three stepchildren, was at a gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts at a north Minneapolis bar on the morning of April 2 when a stray bullet struck her in the head. She died two days later, one of seven homicides so far this year in the city.

With limited brain activity, she endured one surgery after another before her family made the decision to take her off the ventilator.

“She stopped breathing through the machine, she stopped responding, she stopped moving; they ran eight tests to tell us she was brain dead,” Nina said, recalling those final moments. “We lived in the hospital. The crazy thing it was the exact same thing as when we were in the hospital for Chad.”

Police have a few leads in the case, but so far haven’t publicly announced any arrests.

While department officials didn’t respond to requests for comment, a recently filed affidavit revealed that Hackett’s shooting likely resulted from a dispute between rival biker gangs.

Days after the shooting, detectives brought in a biker with the street name of “Nightmare” for questioning. After some prodding, he told them that he and other Midnight Riders members had ridden to the Hell’s Lovers bike club to retrieve some cuts — sleeveless patched jackets favored by bikers — that had been stolen from another club. An argument broke out between two groups outside the club, and gunfire was exchanged, according to police.

Investigators also spoke with witnesses who reported seeing a woman firing several warning shots with a .380 handgun. The woman was seen stuffing the gun into her vest, then take it back out and wrap it into something before driving away.

No time to heal

Relatives said that the shooting ripped open wounds that had just begun to heal after Chad’s death.

Chad, 25, was traveling Feb. 8 from a relative’s funeral in Memphis, when his bus made a scheduled stop in downtown Chicago.

He and two friends ducked into Union Station to warm up when they were approached by two Amtrak police officers, who asked them to leave. A few minutes later, they again encountered the officers near the station, and a confrontation ensued. Chad was shot while running away, prosecutors allege.

He died Feb. 14.

Two days later, prosecutors charged Officer LaRoyce Tankson with first-degree murder. The family is also weighing a wrongful-death lawsuit.

His death left the family spiraling, but Hackett held everyone together, Nina said.

One of Nina’s sisters, LaNisha, 21, said the family was no stranger to death. Nisha, as she’s known to family, says she is at various stages of mourning for her mother, brother and boyfriend, who died in 2016, almost a year to the day that Chad was killed.

“I honestly feel lost without my mom, and it don’t matter how old I am,” she said while wearing a T-shirt and a button adorned with Chad’s face. “She was literally the definition of strong; she would set her own struggles aside to help the next.”

She still remembers her last conversation with her mom, via FaceTime, less than 20 minutes before the shooting.

After the shooting, LaNisha began driving by the bar everyday on her way home from work. Sometimes, she stopped and chatted up some of the neighbors. One man used to tend to the impromptu memorial of flowers, balloons and stuffed animals until a rainstorm blew through, she said.

A single mother, LaNisha returned to work after a few days after her mother’s death, having use up most of her time off after Chad died.

She’s haunted by the sight of her mother beneath a tangle of breathing tubes. It reminded her of coming to Chad’s bedside at a Chicago hospital to see him in the days after he was shot. The doctors’ initial prognosis had been optimistic then, too, and Hackett, like her son, showed signs of improvement before they died.

“I think that was the peak of feeling hopeless, feeling crazy discouraged about life,” she said.

For now, the grief is handled day by day. Several of her siblings moved into the tidy, two-bedroom apartment she shares with her boyfriend. Photos of Chad at various ages hang from every wall.

The couple, who have three children between them and were already planning to buy a new house, are now looking for something bigger.

Two months later, her life has regained some sense of normalcy. But each day brings a new challenge and painful reminders of the gaping hole the deaths left. More than once she has had to drive up to her sister Mariah’s high school, after she broke down in the middle of class, inconsolable. Nina has spoken to staff about counseling.

Money is tight. They paid for the funeral with money Hackett had set aside for emergencies.

Recently, she described feeling a familiar sense of Hackett’s absence as she tries to raise her younger siblings. Still, in many ways, she says, reality hasn’t set in.

A week before her mother’s death, she was in court for a hearing for Tankson, the officer who shot Chad. Emotionally spent, Nina wept in the front row throughout the hearing and then went outside to call her mom for solace.

Now both are gone.

She reflected on that day, then paused before continuing: “I’m an adult and I’m broken.”