It took more than eight hours, but the Gophers finally beat Wisconsin 6-0 on Friday in the first quarterfinal of the Big Ten softball tournament in Madison, Wis.

The two-time defending tournament champions endured two rain delays — of 49 minutes and 4 hours, 52 minutes— and a chopper delay of 44 minutes before the game, which began at 11 a.m., was finally completed. And yes, a helicopter was indeed brought in to fly over Goodman Diamond to try to dry it out.

Sophomore pitcher Amber Fiser of the Gopher (37-15) gave up only two hits and struck out seven without allowing a walk in three innings to get the win — Minnesota’s 20th in the past 22 games. Her first strikeout gave her 300 for her career.

Minnesota put first two batters of the game on base — MaKenna Partain doubled and Kendyl Lindaman got aboard on an error — before the first rain delay. The Gophers took a 2-0 lead — on a Badgers’ error and Sydney Dwyer’s RBI — before the second, much longer delay.

In the second inning, the Gophers doubled their lead to 4-0 as Partain drove in a run on an infield single and Maddie Houlihan had an RBI triple.

The helicopter delay came after the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel switched pitchers, replacing Fiser with junior Sydney Smith, the first-year transfer from LSU. Smith gave up a walk in her first inning in the circle and hit a batter in her second but didn’t allow a hit in her three innings.

Dani Wagner’s double, on a ball dropped by the left fielder, made it 5-0 Minnesota in the fifth.

In the sixth, Lindaman’s double to the opposite field scored Partain, who was 3-for-3 and scored three times, as the Gophers extended their lead to 6-0.

Minnesota, seeded second and ranked No. 21 by ESPN.com/USA Softball, will play the winner of the Indiana-Illinois game at 1:30 p.m. in Saturday’s semifinals unless the schedule gets reworked because of the weather problems.

Wisconsin, which beat Purdue 8-0 in five innings on Thursday, ends its season 28-21.