A man who suffered a blow to the head on a downtown Minneapolis sidewalk in mid-September and died is a homicide victim, authorities announced Monday.

Michael M. Williams, 53, of Minneapolis, suffered the head injury on Sept. 13 while at E. Grant Street and 1st Avenue S., near the Loring Towers apartment complex, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Williams, who lived in the 5700 block of Nicollet Avenue S., died 10 days later at Hennepin County Medical Center, the examiner’s office added.

Police have yet to disclose any details about Williams’ death, including whether any arrests have been made, but his sister revealed Monday that he died from a blow to the head from a baseball bat.

“He never saw the bat coming,” said Deloris Williams, who visited her brother in the hospital regularly in the days leading up to his death.

Deloris Williams said Michael was waiting for his brother to get off the bus late in the afternoon when the attack occurred.

By the time the brother got off the bus near his home after working that day, the ambulance had taken Michael Williams away and people there told him what happened, the sister said.

She said police have not told her much about the assault. The sister said Michael Williams was not sure what he knew of the attack was from his memory or from what police and others told him.

“He just pretty much slept a whole lot” in his final days, Deloris Williams said.