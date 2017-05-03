Long-silenced during refurbishment to the Minneapolis City Hall clock tower, the building’s storied bells will resume ringing out their regular concert series once again this week.

The chimes are scheduled to echo songs throughout downtown from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, the Tower Bell Foundation announced Wednesday.

The foundation produces dozens of concerts for the bells every year in cooperation with the Municipal Building Commission, which manages the late 19th-century building. The weekly concerts every Friday at noon began in 1991.

Close to sunset on April 25, the four-sided clock atop the building’s 345-foot central tower was lit up and its bells chimed, nine months after restoration began on the century-old timepiece. The 15 bells, ranging in weight from 300 to 7,000 pounds, last rang out songs May 30, 2016.

The $2 million restoration, paid for by the city and Hennepin County, returned the clock to its original state by replacing its ceramic faces and neon-lit hands with frosted, backlit glass. Because the clock gets its time signal from the bells, the chimes needed to be disconnected during the makeover project.

Friday’s concert will include standards and pop songs, with Dan Wascoe volunteering at the chimes console in the building’s 4th Street rotunda.