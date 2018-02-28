The five-member Minneapolis Executive Committee violated city rules when it approved Mayor Jacob Frey's nomination of City Attorney Susan Segal with only two votes last week.

The committee now plans to redo its vote on Segal's nomination next week.

On Wednesday, Dave Bicking — a resident and police accountability activist who had attended the meeting to oppose Segal's reappointment — pointed out to Frey that a nomination needs at least three votes to pass the committee. Frey and City Council President Lisa Bender voted in favor of Segal. Council Members Cam Gordon and Andrew Johnson abstained; Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins was not present.

"They're obviously trying to speed this up before opposition builds," Bicking said in an interview. "Ironically, the city attorney has failed to provide accurate and timely information to the executive committee regarding her own reappointment."

Bicking brought attention to the rule violation in an e-mail to City Clerk Casey Carl on Wednesday. Frey acknowledged Bicking's point was correct.

To remedy the error, the city's executive committee will hold an emergency meeting at 10:15 a.m. Monday, said Frey spokesman Mychal Vlatkovich. Frey expects there will be enough support in the committee to approve the nomination. A public hearing on the nomination is scheduled for March 7.

Segal

Then-Mayor R.T. Rybak originally nominated Segal for city attorney in 2008. In renominating her last week, Frey offered a resounding endorsement.

Yet Segal also has her critics, who have accused her of delivering faulty legal opinions and prosecuting political activists. Of three city leadership positions voted on at the executive committee meeting, Segal's was the only one to fail to receive unanimous support.