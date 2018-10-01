After a driver hit a bear on a northern Minnesota highway Sunday night, his passenger was struck and killed by a passing motorist as he was out inspecting the damage, the State Patrol said.

The victim, a 61-year-old man from Floodwood, Minn., was riding in a Chevy Cruze that hit the bear on Hwy. 200 just west of Jacobson Township in Aitkin County, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The man, whose name has not been released, was looking at the damage to the Cruze when another motorist came along about 7:45 p.m. and struck him, said Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the State Patrol.

Thomas Steven Andor, 64, of Hibbing, who was driving the Cruze, was not hurt.

The driver of the car who hit the victim, identified by the patrol as Jane Marie Sautbine, 55, of Cloquet, was not hurt. She was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.