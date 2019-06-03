Grand Old Day sauntered, strutted and sprang back to life in a big way on Sunday.

Thanks to determined neighbors and last-minute fundraising, the decades-old event happened as usual, with thousands of people walking up and down the popular St. Paul shopping and restaurant district.

On April 23, the Grand Avenue Business Association — the group that puts on the event — said that the high number of empty storefronts on the street and rising expenses meant the street fair wouldn’t be held this year. A revamped Grand Old Day would return in 2020, organizers said.

But days later, a handful of business owners and others decided to try to rescue the 45-year-old festival. Their goal: to raise the $100,000 needed by the contractor in a week, via online fundraising and donations from sponsors and vendors. Soon, they had amassed $75,000, enough to move forward with the festival. Richard Herod III, a longtime sponsor of the parade, offered an additional $15,000 toward keeping it afloat.

On Sunday, Mickey Patsy said he was saddened when he learned that Grand Old Day had been called off. In protest, he said he and his 140-pound dog, Astro, probably would have walked around the neighborhood anyway, along with others who were disappointed.

“Grand Old Days is all about people and people-watching,” said Patsy. “It’s just a rite of the summer.”

The Rince Na Chroi Irish Dancers performed in the Grand Old Day 2019 Parade on Sunday.

As they munched on cheese curds and pizza Sunday, many people said the event felt the same as always. Responses from business owners along the thoroughfare varied — some said sales were up this year while others did not. Many said choosing to be open on Grand Old Day was more about exposure anyway.

Holly Weinkauf, owner of Red Balloon Books and a Grand Avenue Business Association board member, said sales were up 25% on Sunday.

Weinkauf snapped a picture of two St. Paul police officers next to an oversized costumed character called Dog Man. She explained the connection — Dog Man also fights crime in the popular books by author Dav Pilkey.

“With the information we had and knowing the situation we were in, it seemed like it would be a huge stretch to pull everything together in a short amount of time,” she said. “But what was great was the community stepped up.”

She said she and the board heard “loud and clear” that the event was important to the community.

In another converted Victorian home along Grand Avenue, Dan Marshall sold miscellaneous items — LGBT pins, “thinking putty” and a tiny music box among them — to a steady line of customers.

“It’s not a huge sales day,” said Marshall, co-owner of Mischief toy store. “But we meet so many new people.”

Marshall said the event had a more family-friendly vibe this year, which he liked. He added that the 70-degree weather seemed to have put people in a great mood.

Other visitors said they hadn’t heard about the Grand Old Day drama. Claire Loudon said she’d never been to the event before: “On a whim, I thought I could handle a crowd,” she said. “I’ll probably tap out in about an hour.”

Alita King, who was sitting on the curb with her 1-year-old son and a niece while eating pizza, said she “comes for the food.” She wasn’t aware of the close call, either.

But Jeff Fricke, who lives nearby, was thrilled that the festival was still on.

“I fell in love with this neighborhood,” he said. “It’s kind of hard not to come when you walk right through it ... it’s like a giant block party.”

He said the 11th-hour effort to save the festival was evidence of its importance to the community.

“The fact that it almost didn’t happen banded people together to make it happen,” he said. “That’s kind of a cool thing to see.”