Before the nearby North Loop was the North Loop and before the Metrodome was just a sepia-toned bit of Twin Cities sports lore, one giant dining room welcomed families to the edge of downtown Minneapolis for a budget-friendly meal: the Old Spaghetti Factory.

Now, after 25 years in business, the Portland-based Italian chain is closing the doors on its only Minnesota location. Later this month, the restaurant will vacate its home at 233 Park Avenue to make room for the Twin Cities' second location of Pinstripes, a Chicago-based restaurant and entertainment venue known for bocce and bowling.

A manager at Old Spaghetti Factory confirmed the restaurant will serve its last plate of pasta on August 24th. If nostalgia has you hankering for a last hurrah, reservations are still available, though only for small tables (no rounding up the softball team for one last carbo-load). Consider this the last chance for Twin Cities fans to dine inside the signature refurbished trolley car, a quirky feature of the chain's locations across the country.

When it opened in 1994, the Old Spaghetti Factory joined Thai restaurant Sawatdee as one of the only dining spots on the eastern edge of downtown Minneapolis. Sawatdee's owner Supenn Harrison told the Star Tribune she welcomed the new business: "I've been here so long, I'm really happy to have a neighbor."

Though the rest of the neighborhood had yet to develop, the nearby Metrodome provided a steady stream of customers. Old Spaghetti Factory's classic red-sauce Italian menu was an unfussy and affordable option for families and large groups. In 1994, a basic dinner of spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and a drink cost less than $5. The most expensive dinner on the menu was less than $9.

A restaurant review in the Star Tribune from August 1994 was somewhat kind to the chain restaurant -- though less so to the Twin Cities dining scene at large:

"To my own suprisise, I liked the Old Spaghetti Factory," wrote critic Jeremy Iggers. "Friends had warned me that the food was mediocre and they were right. Nearly everything tasted pretty generic -- like something out of a supermarket freezer case. But this isn't a restaurant that strives for culinary greatness. (If I really got bothered by mediocre food, I couldn't stand to live in the Twin Cities. It's mediocre, overpriced food I can't stand. And the Old Spaghetti Factory is not overpriced.)"

Ouch.

After the Old Spaghetti Factory shutters later this month, building owners Sherman Associates will begin extensive renovations to prepare for Pinstripes. The restaurant will occupy the first two floors of the J.I. Case Building, which means Sherman Associates, whose offices take up the second floor, will relocate to the third floor.

According to Shane LeFave, director of multifamily development for Sherman, the redesign could take a year or more to complete and includes moving stairwells, installing an elevator shaft, building out a rooftop deck, and making enough structural changes to support bowling alleys on two stories.

"It's not technically a historic building," says LeFave, "but it's old. We have some architectural work to do to get it ready for Pinstripes."

A number of steps remain in the approval process as well, including presenting the proposal to the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association and getting a letter of support to take in front of the Minneapolis City Planning Commission. If all goes according to plan, LeFave estimates Pinstripes will open in the fall of 2020.

The first Minnesota location of Pinstripes (3849 Gallagher Dr, Edina, pinstripes.com) opened in Edina in 2010, serving Italian-American bistro fare such as flatbreads, pastas, salads, soups and sandwiches.