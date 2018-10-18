After 20 years serving up Italian red-sauce classics in Eden Prairie, Campiello has revamped (6411 City W Pkwy, Eden Prairie, 952-941-6868).

The D’Amico-owned restaurant just finished a major remodel, adding an open kitchen, more bar seating, a slew of local taps to go in that bar, and overall modernization of the decor. No more are the faux paintings of Italian countryside on red walls all around the dining room. (They’re just in the bar now.) Instead, white walls, globe lights and a window-lined nook for private dining brighten the whole space.

Campiello's newly renovated dining room.

“With the 20th anniversary this year, it was time to update and make it pretty again,” said Ann Grant, the restaurant’s general manager.

Along with that new look is a new menu. Fried eggplant with bufala mozzarella, grilled prawns with ricotta salata, and a porchetta sandwich are new additions. They join old favorites like balsamic-glazed short ribs with spaghetti.

The short rib.

A new drink menu features more than a dozen cocktails with Italian flair, like the From Italy to Cuba, a rum and seltzer splashed with Campari.