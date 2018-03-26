The young man shot and killed in south Minneapolis Sunday was visiting the Little Earth of United Tribes community when the gunfire broke out.

Alexander M. LaGarde, 19, of Chanhassen, was shot multiple times Sunday shortly after midnight in the 2400 block of Ogema Place and was declared dead at the scene. Another teen was wounded.

As of early Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, police said.

“As a community, we send our deepest condolences and prayers to this young man’s family,” read a statement issued by Little Earth of United Tribes. “This incident has hit our community with sadness and grief, as many in our community ... knew the young man who lost his life during the shooting.”

The statement, signed by Little Earth Housing Corporation President Mary LaGarde-Agnew, an aunt of LaGarde’s, and Little Earth Residents Association President Jolene Jones, went on to say, “The violence and the guns need to cease. We as residents are fed up with it and fed up with losing our loved ones.”

The victim who survived the shooting was in his early teens, police said. The Little Earth statement said he “was caught in crossfire.”

Jones said Monday that the young victim, 14-year-old Diego Calazda, was walking with fellow basketball players and stopped to say hello to someone when the gunfire erupted.

Alexander LaGarde attended the Avalon School, a public charter school located just off W. University Avenue and east of Hwy. 280 in St. Paul.

The school sent an e-mail to families that read, “It is with deep regret that we write to inform you about a recent loss to our school community. ... Our heavy hearts are with Alex’s family, including those that remain within our school community.”