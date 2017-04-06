After visiting the Seahawks and Patriots, former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will meet with the Saints next week, according to a report by NFL Media.

Peterson, 32, is meeting with his third team since becoming a free agent for the first time in his career last month. The three-time NFL rushing champion and MVP running back has said he’s focused on finding the best fit and Super Bowl chances over taking the most money.

The Saints went 7-9 for the third straight season last year and have a relatively thin running back depth chart led by Mark Ingram. New Orleans also has Daniel Lasco and Marcus Murphy under contract in the backfield.

Peterson, of course, was a major part of the 2009 Vikings team that fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance in the NFC Championship loss to the Saints in the Superdome.

Peterson had reportedly visited the Patriots on Monday and left without a deal.