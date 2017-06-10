Adam West, the titular star of TV’s “Batman” from 1966-1968, has died. He was 88.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of West’s passing. West died after a battle with leukemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement, according to THR.

“A true American icon and beloved father and husband, he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and millions of fans around the world,” a family spokesperson told Deadline.

June 20, 1971 Subjects: Adam West, Burt Ward (L) Program: "The ABC Sunday night movie" - "Batman" Air: Sunday, July 4, (9:00-11:15 p.m., EDT).

Recently, West provided the voice to Quahog’s mayor on 111 episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s animated Fox series “Family Guy.” Last year, West appeared as himself on broadcast television’s No. 1 show, “The Big Bang Theory.”

West was born William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Wash. in 1928. After a stint as an announcer for the Army, West moved to Hawaii, where he landed a sidekick role on children’s show “El Kini Popo Show,” which featured a chimp. West later took over as star of the show.

He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.