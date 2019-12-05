Receiver Adam Thielen did not practice for the Vikings on Thursday because of his lingering hamstring injury.
“I think he’s getting really close,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “There’s really no sense to push it… we’ll see how it goes.” Thielen didn’t play in Seattle on Monday after practicing last week. He tried to go in a game in Kansas City on Nov. 3, but aggravated the injury and has missed the past three games. “You have to trust the player,” Zimmer said. “If the MRI looks good, you trust the player. … That’s kind of what happened [in Kansas City]. We’ve been cautious with it, had a couple more MRIs…”
Tackle Riley Reiff, who suffered a concussion in Monday night’s loss in Seattle, also did not practice.
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (chest), defensive end Everson Griffen (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) were limited.
Safety Harrison Smith (hamstring) and linebacker Eric Wilson (shoulder) were full go.