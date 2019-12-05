“I think he’s getting really close,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “There’s really no sense to push it… we’ll see how it goes.”

Thielen didn’t play in Seattle on Monday after practicing last week. He tried to go in a game in Kansas City on Nov. 3, but aggravated the injury and has missed the past three games.

“You have to trust the player,” Zimmer said. “If the MRI looks good, you trust the player. … That’s kind of what happened [in Kansas City]. We’ve been cautious with it, had a couple more MRIs…”