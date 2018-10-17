CHASING CHARLIE

With 100 yards receiving on Sunday, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will tie former Houston Oilers receiver Charlie Hennigan with a record seventh 100-yard game to open a season. Here's a look at the starts to their seasons, with opponent, catches-yards-TDs:

Charlie Hennigan, 1961

Oilers 55, Oakland 0 4-113-1

San Diego 34, Oilers 24 6-109-0

Dallas 26, Oilers 21 3-101-1

Buffalo 22, Oilers 12 4-109-0

Oilers 31, Boston 31 13-272-1

Oilers 38, Dallas 7 4-108-1

Oilers 28, Buffalo 16 9-232-2

Adam Thielen, 2018

Vikings 24, San Francisco 16 6-102-0

Vikings 29, Green Bay 29 12-131-1

Buffalo 27, Vikings 6 14-105-0

L.A. Rams 38, Vikings 31 8-135-1

Vikings 23, Philadelphia 21 7-116-1

Vikings 27, Arizona 17 11-123-1

Vikings at N.Y Jets, Sunday