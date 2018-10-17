CHASING CHARLIE
With 100 yards receiving on Sunday, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will tie former Houston Oilers receiver Charlie Hennigan with a record seventh 100-yard game to open a season. Here's a look at the starts to their seasons, with opponent, catches-yards-TDs:
Charlie Hennigan, 1961
Oilers 55, Oakland 0 4-113-1
San Diego 34, Oilers 24 6-109-0
Dallas 26, Oilers 21 3-101-1
Buffalo 22, Oilers 12 4-109-0
Oilers 31, Boston 31 13-272-1
Oilers 38, Dallas 7 4-108-1
Oilers 28, Buffalo 16 9-232-2
Adam Thielen, 2018
Vikings 24, San Francisco 16 6-102-0
Vikings 29, Green Bay 29 12-131-1
Buffalo 27, Vikings 6 14-105-0
L.A. Rams 38, Vikings 31 8-135-1
Vikings 23, Philadelphia 21 7-116-1
Vikings 27, Arizona 17 11-123-1
Vikings at N.Y Jets, Sunday
