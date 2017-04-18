Adam Sandler hasn't performed in Minnesota for more than 20 years, To be fair, the former "Saturday Night Live" star hasn't done much stand-up anywhere since he turned his focus on being the king of silly movies.

That makes his just announced gig on the outdoor stage at Red Wing's Treasure Island Casino a significant event, especially when you consider the company he'll be keeping. David Spade, Rob Schneider and Nick Swardson will share the bill here on June 21 in a limited tour that's geared towards promoting their new Netflix movie, "Sandy Wexler."

For Swardson, a Minnesota native, coming home is not unusual -- but it's still a big deal. His April 28th appearance at Mystic Lake Casino is already sold out.

The show, a rare chance to see comedians brave the elements, is part of an ambitious schedule for Treasure Island, which will also host outdoor shows this summer featuring Brad Paisley, Matchbox Twenty and Willie Nelson.

Tickets for the "Here Comes the Funny" show, which range from $99-$149, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Visit ticketmaster.com or stop by the box office at Treasure Island.