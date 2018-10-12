It looks like Diana Hunter is back to feeding America.

The iconic Honey Bunches of Oats cereal maker, who was repeatedly featured in her hair net in memorable cereal commercials, is back from retirement in new ads that debuted this week for Honey Bunches of Oats.

Hunter, who officially retired last fall, is shown singing a promotional jingle with other employees and messing up in outtakes in two 30-second spots.

The two spots were created by San Francisco-based agency Argonaut.

Post Consumer Brands, producer of Honey Bunches of Oats and Fruity Pebbles, has been based in Minnesota since 2015.

Videos of the ads can be viewed here.