Bottoms in seats

Teams announce an attendance figure for home games — the announced attendance, often a number that reflects the number of tickets sold or given away. Universities also keep actual attendance, tracking the number of people who actually come through the door. The Star Tribune obtained actual attendance figures for the seven Gophers home football games at 50,805-seat TCF Bank Stadium this fall:

Game Announced Actual

Aug. 30 vs. New Mexico State 41,291 20,218

Sept. 8 vs. Fresno State 38,280 27,087

Sept. 15 vs. Miami (Ohio) 41,162 22,873

Oct. 6 vs. Iowa 48,199 37,461

Oct. 26 vs. Indiana 33,273 20,357

Nov. 10 vs. Purdue 31,068 15,434

Nov. 17 vs. Northwestern 32,134 15,160