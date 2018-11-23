Bottoms in seats
Teams announce an attendance figure for home games — the announced attendance, often a number that reflects the number of tickets sold or given away. Universities also keep actual attendance, tracking the number of people who actually come through the door. The Star Tribune obtained actual attendance figures for the seven Gophers home football games at 50,805-seat TCF Bank Stadium this fall:
Game Announced Actual
Aug. 30 vs. New Mexico State 41,291 20,218
Sept. 8 vs. Fresno State 38,280 27,087
Sept. 15 vs. Miami (Ohio) 41,162 22,873
Oct. 6 vs. Iowa 48,199 37,461
Oct. 26 vs. Indiana 33,273 20,357
Nov. 10 vs. Purdue 31,068 15,434
Nov. 17 vs. Northwestern 32,134 15,160
