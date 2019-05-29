Yes, there will be shoes.

Actress and fashion maven Sarah Jessica Parker will open the Midwest’s first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store this summer in Mall of America.

Known for many roles but most enduringly as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex in the City,” Parker will feature footwear, accessories and some clothing in her 1,300-square-foot boutique. It will be located on the west side of the mall’s first level near Nordstrom in the space formerly occupied by Solstice.

Parker is partnering with MOA’s owner, Triple 5 Group, with the store.

“This is an exciting time for us as our company continues to grow. We’re thrilled that part of this growth includes a new partnership with Triple 5. Their enthusiasm and support has been so exciting,” Parker said in a statement.

A model for brands such as Gap and Garnier, Parker ventured into the fashion business herself with a collection of footwear in 2014 that sold in department stores.

The business expanded into other apparel and Parker opened boutiques in New York, Las Vegas, Oxon Hill, Md. and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

All of the footwear is made in Italy and the apparel and accessories are made in the U.S. Shoe prices range from $300 to $700 and are also sold at Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Parker typically makes a personal appearance at her store openings, but MOA officials have not confirmed the opening date or a meet-and-greet yet.